Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Heartfelt Note For Daughter Shweta Bachchan’s Late Mother-In-Law Ritu Nanda

It was yesterday when the sad news of Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda’s demise came in. Ritu, who was legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter, passed away after a battle with cancer. Today, as the family mourns her death, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note and below is what he had to say.

Amitabh Bachchan in his recent blog, let his emotions flow free. Talking about how he came to know about Ritu’s demise, he wrote, “…that silent knock at the work place .. the hurried expression of worried concern .. the hours that sleep in most parts of the World that seek the midnight .. shuffled steps , soft anxious and disturbed conversations .. and then within a blink .. the lights go out .. .. she has gone ..”

The megastar further expressed and reminisced the moments that he shared with her. He wrote, “…polite conversation , of reminisce , of association , of happy times spent together , of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years .. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind .. the vacuum .. the emptiness .. the presence that filled up the entire home .. lost and gone ..”

“.. that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present , now suddenly not in existence … the voice of the bird that built her little nest, heard no more .. the delicate nest shedding its strains of the making .. the command the control the authority , suddenly absent ..,” He added.

Big B further spilt his heart out as he concluded. We have seen him talking about his take on death frequently. He wrote, “is it at times, the knowledge of an end in its proximity..” and continued how only those who have gone know it and wrote “.. only they would know .. and only they would never be able to share! An ideal daughter , an ideal sister, an ideal wife , an ideal Mother , an ideal in-law , an ideal Mother-in-Law , and an ideal friend .. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover .. for now .. !!”

