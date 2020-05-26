Amitabh Bachchan always shares interesting posts on his social media pages. Often, Big B has queries and sometimes, they make us LOL. This time again, the megastar has stated an interesting confusion about biting tongue and it’s relatable and hilarious.

The veteran actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself in slow motion. Amitabh Bachchan then asked a funny question to fans and followers in the caption.

“I don’t know why it hurts when we bite our tongue mistakenly. But it didn’t hurt when we bite it intentionally. And I still don’t understand why you are biting your tongue now,” he captioned the video.

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The film was slated for a theatrical release earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

What do you have to say about this confusion in Big B’s mind? Let us know in the comments below.

