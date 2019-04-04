We All Are Fans Of Amitabh Bachchan But Here’s Who He Thinks Is The Legend!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to make his Tamil debut with “Uyarntha Manithan“, has called himself a disciple of late southern superstar Sivaji Ganesan.

The 76-year-old thespian shared a still from “Uyarntha Manithan” on Twitter late on Wednesday, showing him and actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah standing next to a wall with a photograph of Ganesan.

“Two disciples under the shadow of the master — Sivaji Ganesan — Surya and self! Shivaji the ultimate, iconic (and) legend of Tamil Cinema. His picture adorns the wall. An artist of such immensity and incredible talent. My respect and admiration. I touch his feet!” Big B captioned the image.

Being directed by Tamilvaanan, “Uyarntha Manithan” will also be simultaneously made in Hindi.

The project was officially announced last August.

The principal shooting of the project began earlier this month. Suryah had revealed last year that Amitabh has set aside 35 days for this project.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!