Amitabh Bachchan: “A Major Reason For The Success Of Lockdown Is The Selfless Dedication Of Supply Warriors”

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to express gratitude to the people associated with supplying and delivering necessary items, at a time when the entire nation is witnessing a lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran actor shared a video on Twitter and wrote: “I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown. #IndiaFightsCorona”.

In the video, Bachchan says in Hindi: “At a time when the entire nation is observing the lockdown in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal and battling the war against coronavirus, there are among us a set of selfless supply warriors who are playing a crucial role in this battle. A major reason for the success of this lockdown is the selfless dedication of these supply warriors. I express my gratitude to them. These include truck drivers, our brothers and sisters associated with loading and unloading of goods, workers associated with railway racks, air-cargo and ports, Indian Air Force, pilots and crew members of Air India and all those people associated with supplying food items and medicines at this hour.”

T 3495 – I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @COVIDNewsByMIB @MIB_India @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/zug66fL3Zq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

He also mentioned local shopkeepers, and delivery boys and girls. “I would also like to thank the local shopkeepers and our brothers and sisters who are delivering necessities like milk, fruits, vegetables and other food items to our homes or helping us at the shops,” he said.

The actor concluded with a message for citizens urging them to cooperate and stay at home. “It is because of these supply warriors that you all are getting necessary items during this time. I’d like to convey to the citizens that please rest assured because as long as these supply warriors are active, you will not face any problem in getting the necessities. Therefore, please don’t hoard unnecessary items. Stay at home. Stay safe,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!