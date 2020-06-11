Amita Ka Amit & Shree Ganesh Actor Jagesh Mukati Passes Away

Indian film and television industries are going through a very troubled time. While the fans are waiting to see new episodes of their favourite shows and new films, the actors are dying due to various reasons. Just in the last 1 month or so, we’ve seen so many talented actors passing away and leaving their loved ones in the state of shock. The recent one who left the mortal world is Amita Ka Amit actor Jagesh Mukati. It has now come down to a time when deaths have started looking like contestants are being eliminated from a reality show.

Jagesh Mukati who was a famous TV actor was suffering from Asthama. As the actor reported some breathing issues, he was admitted to the hospital 3-4 days back. There he was kept on the ventilator but couldn’t breathe for long.

Ambika Ranjankar, who has worked with Jagesh Mukati in the past took to social media and shared her grief. Sharing a photo of herself with the late actor, she wrote, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour… gone too soon… May your soul attain sadgati.. Shanti.. Jagesh you’ll be missed dear friend (sic).”

Jagesh Mukati has also worked in the famous TV show Shree Ganesh back in 2000. He himself played the role of Lord Ganesha in the show. He also played a part in Sidharth Malhotra & Parineeti Chopra’s 2014 rom-com Hasee Toh Phasee.

May his soul rests in peace!

