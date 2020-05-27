Amid Lockdown, Yami Gautam Misses Those Days When She Had Long Hair

Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam is missing her long hair. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a throwback pictureback from the time when she used to have long hair.

“One upon a time I had long hair,” Yami Gautam captioned the image.

Speaking of short hair, it has become a trend among actresses — especially during the lockdown.

From Alia Bhatt to Radhika Apte, a slew of female actors has chopped the length of their hair.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer Bala. The actress will be next seen in “Ginny Weds Sunny“. The romantic comedy film also features Vikrant Massey.

The Yami Gautam starrer is been helmed by Puneet Khanna, and is produced by Vinod Bachchan under Soundrya Production banner.

2019 was without a doubt one of the best yers in Yami Gautam’s acting career, as she had two releases in the form Uri and Bala. Both films were successful and also highly appreciated by the audience.

