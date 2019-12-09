Amid Break-Up Rumours, Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Perform Together At The Star Screen Awards

Amidst their breakup rumors, Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan gave their fans a treat as they performed together at Star Screen Awards yesterday.

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan danced together on Dheeme Dheeme from Kartik’s recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh and the video clips of their performance are all over social media. Have a look-

Shahid Kapoor also joined Sara & Kartik and all three rocked the stage with their joint performance on Aankh Marey. Watch it below:

Interestingly, there were reports about things getting ugly between Kartik & Sara. In fact, it was reported that Imtiaz Ali wanted to finish some patchwork for a crucial scene in the film. But Kartik who is basking in the success of his film has requested him to avoid it. The reason is said that he does not want to meet her in person.

With this performance, Kartik & Sara may just have ended the rumors of their split.

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Aaj Kal is slated to release on Feb 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh has collected 35.94 crores at the Box Office in just first weekend. The film is expected to remain steady in the weekdays and score an equally good first week.

