Ameesha Patel Met With A Car Accident? Here’s The Truth

Social media have its share of benefits and disadvantages, and more often we have seen celebrities becoming prey of fake news surrounding them. One such incident took place in case of Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. Just a while ago, the news of major accident of Ameesha’s car on the Mumbai Pune highway broke in, which eventually turned out to be a hoax.

Regarding the same, SpotboyE reports that the actress is all safe and the news of a car accident is fake. She said that she has not passed through Mumbai Pune highway since last 6 months.

Ameesha said, “I am deeply shocked and extremely amused at the same time”. Who makes up such news?”

“Where has journalism reached? I am in the best of health, so there is no chance of being critical.”

“I repeat that this news is untrue, in fact hogwash. If anything remotely of such kind had happened, how would I have been talking to you?,” reports the entertainment portal.

Way back in June, Ameesha Patel was accused of 2.5 crores fraud by film producer Ajay Kumar Singh.

“We have filed a case in a Ranchi court after a cheque of Rs 3 crore bounced. She has not been responding to anything with regard to the money she borrowed from me last year for the release of a film named ‘Desi Magic‘. Now she has been summoned by the court and she has to appear before the court on July 8,” Singh told IANS.

