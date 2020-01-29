Alia Bhatt Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her For Sending Flowers

Alia Bhatt had sent flowers to Kangana Ranaut recently as the actress was honoured with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. The Gully Boy actress sent flowers to Ranaut to congratulate her for the title.

However, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared the pics of the flowers on her Twitter page and mocked the actress. Rangoli tweeted, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (See, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it).

Bhatt has now reacted to Rangoli Chandel’s tweet mocking the flowers. Alia Bhatt told Bollywood Hungama, “Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana.” Well, that’s quite a short and sweet response from the Raazi actress. We wonder what Kangana Ranaut has to say on this.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga released last week. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in for Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled ‘Thalaivi‘.

Kangana also recently announced her next film called Tejas in which she will be playing the role of an air force pilot.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!