Alia Bhatt FINALLY Speaks Something About Her Marriage Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship has been the talk of the town ever since the duo began dating 2 years back. While speculations around the couple’s marriage too has been going on ever since they began dating fans have taken these speculations to the next level with a fake wedding card of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt going viral on the internet.

While Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdan had earlier said, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve,” the Highway actress herself has now finally reacted to the rumors.

Speaking to the paparazzi at the airport, Alia has addressed the marriage rumors saying, “Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi.”

Interestingly her uncle, Mukesh Bhatt who has been named as her father in the fake wedding card that is full of errors, including Alia’s name too being spelled wrong has said, “Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It’s sad. There are so many mistakes on the card.”

Well, this is not the first time that Alia and Ranbir’s wedding has been the center of arguments. Earlier too there had been many speculations about the couple getting hitched, which have always been denied by both the parties and their families.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for Ayan Mukherji’s Bramhastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

On the individual front, Ranbir also has Shamshera in the making, while Alia has a host of projects in her kitty including Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and RRR.

