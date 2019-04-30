Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif look happening together on the big screen and no one can deny the fact. Their chemistry is so real and effortless that it’s magical to see them in a film. The super hit on-screen couple has done several films together and will be next seen in Bharat.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar who is currently busy promoting Bharat, in a recent interview said that Salman and Katrina in the movie look like they are made for each other.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Ali said, “I realised that I cannot write love scenes between the two (Salman and Katrina) of them because even when Salman sees Katrina for the first time in the film, you automatically feel that they are made for each other. So, the task is to keep it very real and subtle. To make it as normal as possible.”

He further added that it was also tough for him to write the love scene between Salman and Katrina because they were coming back straight in his film after playing husband and wife in Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali said, “They both are really good looking stars and I was coming straight from Tiger where they play husband and wife and then to bring them back and write the scene where they meet for the first time in Bharat and fall in love is a process but somewhere because of the story it comes out as very natural and sweet.”

Well, we have no doubt on what Ali has to say about the chemistry of Salman and Katrina. What do you think?

Bharat is all set to release on June 5, 2019.

