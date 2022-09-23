Actor Akshay Oberoi has recently dubbed for Pawan Kriplani’s upcoming movie ‘Gaslight’, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. He is amazed how the audiences have embraced each gray character he has played till now.

Speaking of his experiences, he claims: “It amazes me how much the audience has embraced each of the grey characters I’ve played up to this point.”

Akshay Oberoi added: “Every role has something new to offer, so I really like experimenting with the variations in them. This is a character that stands out to me and on which I have enjoyed working greatly. I’m really excited to see how the audience responds to it.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Oberoi is grateful for the positive response to the show and his role. ‘Flesh’ is a gripping crime drama, a real-life depiction of India’s awful reality is about law enforcement officials enmeshed in the web of this sinister business and horrifying s*x traffickers.

Being cast as a dark, complex yet intriguing psychotic s*x trafficker, the actor had to do a lot of preparations beforehand.

Starting from his look, his hair was painted white, his ears were pierced and he wore crazy costumes. Although he was terrified to get into Taj’s (his character) psyche, no doubt he gave a wonderful performance.

Responding to the show celebrating two years of its release, Akshay Oberoi said: “Everything about the series piqued my interest when it was offered to me. I accepted this role because I was aware of how challenging it was going to be. Taj’s character was extremely ‘psychotic’ and ‘sickening’, but I enjoyed playing the bisexual antagonist which was so differently styled and so beautifully executed.”

On the work front, Akshay Oberoi will next be seen in projects like ‘Varchasva’ along with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary and a social satire named ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’.

