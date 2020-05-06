Akshay Kumar’s Fan Thanks Him In ‘Baahubali Style’ After He Makes Her Lockdown Birthday Special

Akshay Kumar is not just an acting and box office pro but also aces the skill of making his fans happy. The superstar loves his fans and has often expressed it to them on social media as well as on various events.

The Khiladi Kumar has proved it yet again that he is always there for his fans.

It so happened that, a die-hard female fan of Akshay Kumar wanted him to wish her Happy Birthday. So she took to Twitter and wrote, “Hello sir… My name is zayna fatima.. I am your big fan….

Today is my birthday .. Please wish me sir… One reply

@akshaykumar”

Along with the tweet, she also posted a collage of her and Akshay’s pic. But little did she know that Akshay Kumar will actually reply to her and make her lockdown birthday special.

Sending her good wishes, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Wish you a very Happy birthday! Love and prayers always”

Wish you a very Happy birthday! Love and prayers always ♥️ https://t.co/cSz5wKcCyA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 6, 2020

This made her so happy and excited that she actually wrote down her feelings in the form of Baahubali’s title track lyrics. “Omg.. kesi hai ye unhoni ankhe hui namh .. de diya reply jo sir apne..

Boss ban ke jiyenge hum.. Thank you thank you so much sir you made my day love you alot….allah bless you aways ummmmmaaaaaa Itni khushi aaj tak nhi hui mujhe Super star Akki jai ho”

Omg.. 😱 kesi hai ye unhoni ankhe hui namh ..😯de diya reply jo sir apne..😮Boss ban ke jiyenge hum..

Thank you thank you so much sir you made my day love you alot….allah bless you aways 🙏🏻🥰😘ummmmmaaaaaa💋💋💋

Itni khushi aaj tak nhi hui mujhe 😍😍 Super star Akki 🥰🙌jai ho https://t.co/pzQDPAiS4X — zayna fatima (@naqabigirll) May 6, 2020

Isn’t that cute?

Well, no one has any clue when Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will release but it’s so cool that he is making his fans happy even in lockdown.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!