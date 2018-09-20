Akshay Kumar’s Big Heart Goes On To Rescue Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal

The struggles of an acid attack victim aren’t unknown to anybody, though are ignored by many. Such a misery is being faced by survivor Laxmi Agarwal who might be an inspirational icon for many, but is struggling hard to make her living. But when Akshay Kumar heard of her situation, he took no time to extend his hand for her support.

After getting the news of the difficulties Laxmi was facing, Khiladi Kumar transferred an amount of 5 lacs to Laxmi’s account. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “My contribution is a very small gesture. I am embarrassed to even mention it. The idea is that Laxmi should be able to search for a job with dignity, without having to worry about paying house rent or stressing about not being able to provide a nutritious meal to her baby. I wish people realise that when a person is in need of livelihood, medals, awards and certificates don’t pay the bills. It’s important to support through practical means.”

Laxmi Agarwal recently shared with the publication, how she’s been unemployed since a year and the difficulties she is facing ever since. “I am educated till the 10th standard, but am a trained beautician and can communicate well. But my face becomes a hurdle when I ask for any job at any beauty parlour, as they say customers will get scared of my looks. I applied at a call centre and told them that the customers wouldn’t see my face, but they replied that ‘to get a job, I need to have a face to begin with’.”

Laxmi said that she doesn’t have enough funds which might soon lead her to being homeless as the existing landlord is willing to hike the rent amount, and is also being denied renting other houses as potential landlords often say “they don’t want their kids to get scared by my disfigured face”.

“I have no money. I just don’t. You can check my bank account and it doesn’t even have Rs 5000. This is how we activists live. I don’t have a regular job and all the money that my NGO gets is spent in taking care of acid attack survivors,” she added.

Agarwal was injured and her face disfigured after a stalker threw acid at her in 2005. Multiple corrective surgeries later, she went on to become a well-known crusader against the crime.