Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon Look Endearing Together In This New Still From Fillhal

Nupur Sanon who has become an Internet sensation post her cover versions of popular Hindi songs has had her first tryst with acting. The youngster will be seen in musician-composer B Praak’s single, Fillhal, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Talking about her experience of working with Akshay, Sanon shares, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect”

Petrified about her first shot with the superstar, she adds, “I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, ‘You are doing good. If I think I need to guide you, I will.”

Written by Jaani, Fillhal also features Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is enjoying the success of Housefull 4 which also stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde.

