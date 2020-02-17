Akshay Kumar In MS Bitta Biopic? Could Play Chairman Of All India Anti Terrorist Front

Akshay Kumar has been on a roll since years now and it’s becoming a tradition of having 3-4 movies every year. Last year it was Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. For this year he has Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj. He also had Bachchan Pandey but it’s been moved to January next year to avoid the clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Now, the news of the film on the life of MS Bitta is surfacing on social media. It’s been said Akshay Kumar will be playing a titular role in Maninderjeet Singh Bitta’s biopic which will be backed by Reliance Entertainment. For the unversed, MS Bitta is the chairman of All India Anti Terrorist Front. Reliance Entertainment has already grabbed the rights of the film.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “The producers share an extremely fond relationship with Akshay who’s also part of their next big film Sooryavanshi. When they were in talks with Bitta for his biopic, Akshay was their first choice. Akshay is known to back such films with a patriotic and nationalistic feel to it. So he was their immediate pick when they were discussing who to approach for the story.”

It also added, “He has studied the life of MS Bitta and has really liked the script. He hasn’t given them a nod but is in the process of doing so. The team is planning to mount the film on a huge scale and keep several episodes from his life. They are also planning a meeting between Akshay and Bitta soon.”

Akshay Kumar’s last film Good Newwz did an outstanding business at the box office and now he is prepping up for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

