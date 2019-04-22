Ajay Devgn Set To Score A Rom-Com Success With De De Pyaar De After Adventure Comedy Total Dhamaal

De De Pyaar De releases in less than a month from now and the hype is already building around the biggie featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. If the promo met with an all-around positive response, the song that followed (Vaddi Sharaban) turned out to be popular too.

In a year which has already seen a major rom-com success in the form of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi, one waits to see how big does De De Pyaar De turn out to be. After all, the film comes from the house of Luv Ranjan who has already delivered three big romcom successes in the form of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With the kind of unique subject that De De Pyaar De boasts of (older man and a younger woman in love), debutant director Akiv Ali has the stage set to deliver big with this entertainer.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is already on a high note with a hat-trick of major successes behind him. While his adventure comedy Total Dhamaal emerged as a major Hit this year, last year it was intense drama Raid and before that horror comedy Golmaal Again which had turned out to be a Diwali Blockbuster.

No wonder, he would indeed be aiming to make it four in a row with De De Pyaar De. His Total Dhamaal has already gone past the 150 crore mark and it would be interesting to see if De De Pyaar De manages to top that score as well once it releases on 17th May. If the buzz so far is anything to go by, it could indeed turn out to be the case.

