Ajay Devgn Plans To Start A Franchise With Tanhaji But With THIS Interesting Twist

Ajay Devgn is all geared up for the release of his upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Yesterday, the actor shared the second trailer of the film which received a great response from the audience.

Yesterday, the actor hosted a second trailer launch of the film. At the trailer launch, the talented actor told the reporter that he would want to make Tanhaji into a franchise.

As reported by Indian Express, Ajay Devgn said, “With Tanhaji, we are starting a franchise on unsung warriors. This is the first film in that. We would like to make films about people who have been forgotten and have done so much for the country.”

He added, “We want to take this franchise forward because every state has a hero… Not state but these are all national heroes and icons. They are known more in their states than in the country. We want to tell their stories all across the country.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The film is set to clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

