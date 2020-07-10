One of the most awaited movies of Bollywood is Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. The film is the biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim who is called the architect of modern Indian football. The film will showcase the golden age of Football in India. It would surely be thrilling to watch how India marked its place on the world map, but we fear as there is a piece of bad news.

Earlier, Maidaan was all set to begin its next schedule in March but owing to the global pandemic of COVID-19, nothing has worked as per plan. The makers are incurring big losses due to the current scenario. As per the report by Mid-Day, the makers of Maidaan have dismantled the makeshift football stadium set that was constructed in Mumbai to shoot eight football matches. The reason behind dismantling the set is that Mumbai rains would have destroyed it completely. Now, Makers will rebuild the whole set again from October onwards.

The report further says, “Reconstructing the set will be an additional expense. The makers may also have to level the soil that will be uneven after the rains. Taking these factors into account, they are considering beginning the shoot in November, and hence, have pushed the release of Maidaan from December 2020 to August 13, 2021.”

Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, known for Badhaai Ho, is directing the film. It is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.

We hope that the film doesn’t land itself in any further trouble. What are your views? Share with us.

