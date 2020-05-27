Ajay Devgn’s ‘Des Mere’ Gets Revamped & This One Won’t Let You Down

“Des mere des”, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and AR Rahman for the 2002 Ajay Devgn-starrer “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh”, has got a special edition. The aim of the song is to lift spirits of people and instil a sense of pride for “corona warriors”.

The new video gives a glimpse of the best of India, reminding people that the country has always overcome difficulties.

“It is in these tough times where we need to remind ourselves of who we are and where we belong. We are the citizens of this great country who are not only fighting the pandemic but also helping other countries. Time and again Indians have proved that we can fight anything,” said Ajay, who had played freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film.

Check out the video below:

Kumar Taurani of Tips Music believes the song will “awaken the patriot in you and lift your spirit of nationalism”.

