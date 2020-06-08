After Salman Khan, His Makeup Artists Lend A Helping Hand To The Needy

Salman Khan is a man with a golden heart and no proofs are needed to validate it. On several occasions, the Bhaijaan has helped the needy ones and his recent act for COVID- 19 sufferers has inspired many.

Apart from the fans, even Salman Khan’s makeup artist, Sudesh Nag and his brother, Rajesh Nag are doing their bit for the people affected due to the pandemic. Sudesh is a part of Cine Costume, Hair Makeup Artist and Hair Dresser Association. Along with brother Rajesh, Sudesh has deposited a sum of 1.5k to the accounts of 120 people of the association.

Apart from the monetary help, Nag brothers have also provided the food to several members of the association. Speaking about the same to ABP news, brothers quoted, “If we won’t help the people of our own association, then who will? While the association is trying to help the members, we are also doing what we can and will continue to do so.”

Reportedly, the duo has been associated with Salman Khan for over 30 years now.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently donated hand sanitizers to the Mumbai Police department. A while back, he had provided financial help to 32,000 daily wage workers and helped 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE. The superstar also arranged food and other resources for the villages around his farmhouse and catered to the needs of around 2500 families.

