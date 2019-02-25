After Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor To Direct A Comic Drama Titled Sharaabi

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s next directorial after Kedarnath is Sharaabi, backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures.

The film is a comic drama about a dysfunctional alcoholic. Its casting is underway and the pre-production is in full swing, read a statement.

Abhishek Kapoor said: “Bhushanji and I have been talking of a collaboration for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. ‘Sharaabi‘ will be the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association.”

Bhushan said: “Over the years, Abhishek Kapoor has come to be synonymous with strong content and well-crafted films all of which have spelled success at the box office. We look forward to backing his vision and presenting audiences with a wholesome entertainer.”

A formal announcement about the cast will be made soon, said Pragya Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!