After Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Zesty Kiara Advani Becomes The Face Of This Brand!

The vivacious young girl Kiara Advani unquestionably is paving her way to stardom. In no time, the talented actress has carved a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but also down South and now the beauty is all set to conquer the brand world as well.

Recently, the beautiful lass has been roped in by the country’s leading beverage company – Coca-Cola as the new face of its popular drink – Limca. Yes, after Kareena Kapoor Khan, the effervescent Kiara Advani will now be seen adding a burst of freshness to the brand’s sparkling beverage in the cloudy lemon segment as the new Limca girl.

Being a relatively fresh face in Bollywood, whose popularity is growing by the day, Kiara resonates with the brand’s core values of youthfulness and freshness.

Speaking about being the new Limca girl, an excited Kiara Advani said, “Limca is a beverage that is essentially timeless and known for freshness, and that’s me, zesty and fresh. I am really excited to be the new face for Limca since we share the same core values and personality!”

Interestingly, Kiara Advani will also be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upcoming romantic comedy – Good News. That apart, Kiara is also playing the female lead in Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake – Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor.

