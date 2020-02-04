After A Solution For CAA, Rakhi Sawant Now Joins Hands With NASA To Find A Cure For Coronavirus

Rakhi Sawant is controversy’s favourite kid and time and again she makes it to the headlines for the craziest things. The actress has to talk about everything happening in the world and makes sure that she posts her opinions on it on social media as well. She has now picked up the topic of coronavirus to share her invaluable thoughts on it.

As we all know that the whole world is currently trying to fight the epidemic virus – Coronavirus that has spread from China. In her video, Rakhi Sawant has claimed that she is going to China to kill the virus and save everyone. The actress can be seen sitting in a flight where she is giving this information to her fans.

She starts by saying that she is travelling to China to kill the virus. She continues to say that she has taken a special medicine from NASA which will help her in this mission of destroying the fatal virus. She even involved one of her co-passengers in the video and says that he is a spy who is accompanying her on the mission.

And just like any of her other video, Rakhi did not forget to mention her favourite in her video. She informed him that she is going to China and asked everybody to pray for her safety. Rakhi was then interrupted by the flight attendant to switch off her mobile phone. She got quite upset about it but ended the video anyway. To top it all, Rakhi added a Tik Tok video showing people in China with face masks on the airport.

Earlier, Rakhi had made a video where she gave the citizens of India a solution for NRC CAA. She said that whoever did not have proper certifications and documents to prove their nationality can just simply take a loan. This way the bank will manage to produce all the documents anyhow and prove that a person is an Indian citizen.

Apart from this, Rakhi manages to grab the eyeballs for her fake husband Ritesh. Rakhi apparently got married to him last year and still hasn’t revealed how he looks. Rakhi mentions him in many videos and has also expressed that she hates staying in London with him as she misses India.

Well, Rakhi and her daft videos will never fail to entertain us. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

