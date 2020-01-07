After A Cool Jacket, Salman Khan Gifts His Dabaangg 3 Co-Star Kichcha Sudeep An Expensive Car

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is known for his kind and generous nature. We often see him doing special things for his friends and spoiling them with special gifts. But only a few like his Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep get lucky enough to get two gifts from the star. The south megastar was first gifted a cool black jacket with a picture of his favourite pet dog imprinted on the backside of the t-shirt and now Bhaijaan has gifted him a car.

Salman Khan himself delivered the gift at Sudeep’s house. He got him a brand new BMW M5 for him and his family. An affectionate Sudeep took to his social media page to share this joy with his fans. He posted a picture of the car while he and Salman posed for the camera in it and penned down a heartfelt note for Salman.

He wrote, “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5…. 🤗 .. the sweetest gesture. Thank u for the love u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u visit us.”

Earlier talking about working with Salman in Dabangg 3, Sudeep had said, “I wanted to work with Salman. There are several fight scenes between us in the film. It’s nice to be bad when he is around. You just make him look better and feel good about it. Not everybody is worth becoming bad for.”

Kiccha Sudeepa essays the role of the villain in Bhajaan’s cop drama ‘Dabangg 3’ which also marked his debut into Bollywood films. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in the pivotal roles. The film released on December 20, 2019 and did a decent business at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!