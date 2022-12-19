Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the shoot of her third film this year with ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. Sara plays the role of the Mumbai-basd freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the movie.

Earlier in the year, the actress was seen in the streaming movie ‘Atrangi Re’, and now she has completed the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s untitled next project and ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan took to the stories section of her Instagram on Sunday, and dropped a bunch of pictures from the sets. She kept her fans updated as she shot a late night schedule for ‘Ae Watan, Mere Watan’ after her fashion show, eventually wrapping in the morning by 10:44 a.m. She shared another photo after the wrap, with her team.

Sharing a picture of the wrap-up cake which wrote: “It’s a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m”. She wrote on one of the pictures: “Ae Watan, Mere Watan”.

Sara Ali Khan has a packed slate for the next year with films belonging to different genre like Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and the other being ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Apart from all this, Sara Ali Khan new film ‘Metro: In Dino’ with Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapoor, too, is in the pipeline.

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan’s Jaipur Pink Panthers Wins The Trophy Of Pro Kabaddi League 9!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News