Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar NOT Getting Married, Confirms Father Udit Narayan

The Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan wedding speculations have been viral for the longest time to an extent that the dates were even out. But what if we tell you that the two are NOT getting married and it is a mere TRP gimmick? And confirming the news is Aditya’s father legendary singer Udit Narayan himself.

There have been several updates on Aditya and Neha’s wedding and it was being said that the two will be taking the nuptial plunge on February 14 this year. However, Udit Narayan has rubbished the rumours.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the veteran singer said, “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us.”

He added, “Exactly! I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu.”

Udit Narayan further even confirmed that whenever the wedding is about to happen, he himself will be announcing it. He said, “We’d like the whole world to share that moment with us.”

The veteran singer made a comeback with the song Geographiya in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. “Both my song and the film were hits. I am now looking at doing more work. I ruled the charts for thirty years. That’s quite something. God is kind,” He said.

