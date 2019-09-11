Aditi Rao Hydari On Losing Out Hollywood Projects: “The Makers Felt I Don’t Look Conventional Indian”

A lot of Indian actresses get rejected from international and foreign films strange reasons. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha revealed that she got rejected by the makers of Slumdog Millionaire. Now even Aditi Rao Hydari shared that she was rejected from international projects due to her looks.

The Rockstar actress told Hindustan Times that she lost international films as the makers felt she didn’t look Indian enough. Aditya shared, “I’ve lost international films, and in most cases the makers felt I don’t look conventional Indian… It’s surprising how I have been told that I look different quite a number of times. Had it happened once I would have still ignored. There are instances when even after giving a good audition, the role did not come to me.”

She added, “Later when I saw who they cast, it was evident why I got rejected… I don’t want to name those films as that would not be the right thing to do.”

When asked if she regrets losing out on these projects, Aditi Rao Hydari said that she isn’t someone who regrets after making a decision. She believes in staying strong and make the best of what she has with all her heart and positivity.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!