Milind Sonam Is Moving Ahead Of All The ‘Barriers’ As He Speaks About The 26 Year Age Gap With Wife Ankita Konwar!

In a recent video for a toothpaste brand; actor-athlete Milind Soman teamed up with wifey Ankita Konwar, and spoke about the taboos and stereotypes attached around marriages in our society. While the video opens to Milind sitting on a beautiful couch with Ankita and the love and affection between the couple is more than evident from their cute and funny banter.

The duo says that nothing should matter in a marriage except for the happiness of the two people involved. While there were many naysayers when Milind announced his wedding to Ankita, who is 26 years younger to him, some nasty comments even called Anika a gold-digger.

Milind says in the video, “There is a big age difference, (26 years, Ankita chips in) So it is the difference between my age and my mother’s age. Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

Ankita too chips in saying, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?”

Milind Soman rose to fame with Alisha Chinai’s single Made In India but is now an avid athlete and adventurer. Milind married the love of his life, Ankita Konwar on 22nd April 2018.

