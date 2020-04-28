Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut made headlines when they were dating back in 2009 during the filming of Raaz: The Mystery Continues. But things took a nasty turn, after the duo split and Suman accused Ranaut of doing black magic. Things soon turned cold and the affair was forgotten, but only until recently!

Popular TV actress, Kavita Kaushik recently took to Twitter to issue an apology to Adhyayan and his father Shekhar Suman after some derogatory remarks were passed by Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel.

I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik https://t.co/K0VJvXdN1R — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking🙏 everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card' https://t.co/kRZ8kycwJ2 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Opening up on his relationship with Kangana Ranaut and on Kavita’s tweet, Adhyayan says that the chapter is far behind in his life and people apologizing now or not does not make a huge difference to him anymore.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, the Jashn actor said, “I actually don’t believe in anything. I have left that topic miles…miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn’t really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of the story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support.”

He further said, “Kavita put out a tweet, and I am very thankful to her. But the amount of fake trollers who came and trolled her, said some really mean stuff to her, I thought that was such a disgrace. It is so sad.”

For the unversed, back in 2016 Adhyayan had said that Kangana Ranaut practices black magic and had even tried to push him into it.

