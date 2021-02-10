Actress Adah Sharma jokes that she may not have any friends left after people watch her new short film, Chuha Billi. She plays a mentally disturbed character named Katrina in the film directed by Prasad Kadam.

Talking about the film that is set to release this Friday, February 12. She jokingly said, “I don’t think I will have any friends after the film releases.”

On her character, Adah Sharma tells IANS: “My character is one of the toughest roles I’ve done. For everyone asking me if Chuha Billi is a horror movie, it isn’t. But it is very scary. I’m really thrilled that Prasad thought of me for the part. I’m glad we are pushing the envelope and creating some awesome content.”

In December, Adah Sharma urged her fans to turn vegetarian. She said, “I believe in this cause as I was born into a vegetarian family. I have been a pure vegetarian since birth. I never ate non-vegetarian food.”

She further added, “A lot of people often ask me what’s the secret of my glowing skin, healthy hair and creative mind. I think it is being a vegetarian. If you eat healthy food, you can live a very healthy life and you will enjoy your life even more if you are vegetarian, so I hope I can influence people to turn vegetarian and make the world a healthy place.” (Inputs from IANS)

