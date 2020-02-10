Actress Anamica Kadamb On Playing A Negative Role For The First Time In Vidya: “It Is Totally A New drama For Me”

Actress Anamica Kadamb is currently playing a negative role in the TV show “Vidya”, and she is super happy to explore a different character this time.

“I’m playing a negative character named Ranjana in the show. For the first time I am essaying a negative role as I have always got positive roles. Ranjana is dabangg, bold and fearless. It’s totally a new drama for me,” Anamica said.

Anamica also spoke about the responses she has received for her performance in “Vidya”.

“I’m overwhelmed with the response. Now I am looking for more challenging roles like sports personality or something based on women centric or biopic of legend personalities,” she added.

“Vidya” airs on Colors TV.

