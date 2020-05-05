Actors To Do Their Makeup & Styling At Home Once Shooting Resumes, New Guidelines Issued

With everyone stuck in lockdown and work put on stand still, filmmakers and producers are left worried about the loses and when the things will get back to normal. Now if the reports are to be believed cine bodies are sketching out a plan on how to resume work once work is resumed. Tentatively said to resume by July, cine bodies have made a few guidelines and below is all you need to know about the same.

If reports are to be go by Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had a virtual meeting on Monday after the new guidelines to resume work were released by the Producer’s Guild Helmed by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Producer’s Guild, before resuming schedules in July, the crew must go through swab test and the reports must be provided. Checking temperature of every member of the unit every morning. Actors will have to do their hair and makeup at their home and come to the sets ready, and will only be allowed to bring staff members.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the guidelines also include that doctors and nurses should be present on the sets. The producers will have to provide four masks to each crew member for a 12 hour shift. Reportedly producers will have to avoid hiring members more than 60 years for at least the first three months.

According to FWICE President BN Tiwari, July is the tentative month that they feel shoots will resume. He also conveyed that the health of artists would not be risked. It is also been said that FWICE will also be pitching insurance for its workers.

