Abhijeet Bhattacharya INSULTS Shah Rukh Khan: “He Came Down To Lungi Dance When I Stopped Singing For Him”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had been surrounded by controversies back in 2016 (during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) when he passed comments and criticized Karan Johar & Mahesh Bhatt for promoting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the industry. Furthermore, he ended up taking a dig on KJo’s sexuality and went on to call him Fawad’s Mehbooba. Now the singer is back with another scandal, making Shah Rukh Khan his target this time.

Abhijeet recently appeared on India Today Safaigiri Summit & Awards where he said Shah Rukh Khan was a superstar only till the time the former sang for him. He stated, “I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him, he came down to Lungi Dance.”

He also expressed disappointment over not getting due credits for lending his voice several times. “It was a very small reason I stopped singing for Shah Rukh. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers. The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Tana. It was my voice. But it wasn’t shown anywhere. The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don’t lack anything. So why should I ask for this?” he shared

Abhijeet has earlier sang several hit songs for SRK, including Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun, Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare and Main Hoon Na title track.