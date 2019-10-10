Aamir Khan Reviews Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan Trailer! Check It Out

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is right now super busy in the preparation for his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is the meantime is impressed with the trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s film Laal Kaptaan. It is rare that Aamir praises films on social media and this time the lucky one is this thriller!

Aamir on his Instagram handle yesterday shared the poster and trailer of Laal Kaptaan and called it awesome. He wrote, “Hey guys, What an awesome trailer. Check it out (link in bio).”

Check out Aamir’s post below:

In the film, Saif plays a fierce Naga Sadhu and has transformed himself into one and is visible in the trailer and posters. We wonder what Saif has to say about this.

The last movie that Aamir praised was Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink’s trailer.

Saif and Aamir has worked together in a couple of films in the past. The two share Dil Chahta Hai to their credit which is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated films.

Laal Kaptaan also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij. Releasing on October 18, the film is directed by NH10 fame Navdeep Singh.

On the other hand, Aamir is working on the remake of Hollywood’s classic film Forest Gump. The film will feature Aamir as a Sardar and will be shot in different locations in North India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!