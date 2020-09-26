Aadar Jain Feel Shooting Hello Charlie In The Pandemic Was A ‘Great Relief’

Actor Aadar Jain, who debuted into Bollywood with the musical drama Qaidi Bandh in 2017, as wrapped shooting his second film Hello Charlie. This film, starring him in the lead, is a Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani production. Read on to know what the actor has to say about the experience of shooting for the film during the lockdown.

The film was the first to begin shooting amid the pandemic in Mumbai. Talking about his experience shooting the film the actor said it was a bittersweet moment

Aadar Jain said, “The entire experience of Hello Charlie is one I’ll never forget. The last day of shoot was bittersweet.”

Aadar Jain further added that he was sad when the film wrapped up as those he worked with became like family. He revealed that after the shooting finished, the cast and crew even cut a cake. He said, “I was extremely happy and proud to have finally finished shoot, but also sad because everyone I worked with had become like family, a home away from home. It was hard to say goodbye to everyone. After we finished the shoot, we cut a cake and exchanged a couple of words about our experiences and all the special moments we shared.”

While talking about shooting the film, Aadar said, “‘Hello Charlie’ for me has been an experience of a lifetime — one that’s special because the film is so unique and entertaining. Every day on the set was a blast.”

“All we did was laugh, have fun and do ‘masti’ and that’s honestly how the film got made,” he added.

Aadar Jain also added that he feels grateful that he was shooting during the pandemic and lockdown. He said it helped keep his mind distracted from the pandemic. He said, “It was a great relief and distraction from our everyday worries and stress, given the current situation. Importantly, I was happy to go back to doing what I love and the production team made sure the environment we worked in was safe.”

