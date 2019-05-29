A Varun Dhawan Fan Slams Arjun Kapoor For ‘Double Standards’ Over Relation With Malaika Arora; Both The Stars Intervene

Arjun Kapoor is quite popular to shut down the trollers on Twitter. The Kapoor lad has a track record of giving it back to people who get too personal on social media.

A Twitter user drew a comparison of Arjun-Malaika’s relationship with Boney Kapoor-Sridevi and accused him of double standards. The user accused him for hating Sridevi for marrying his father but doing the same thing with Malaika who has a teenage son.

The India’s Most Wanted actor gave a humble yet mouth shutting reply to the user and also asked him to not use the picture of Varun Dhawan as display while spreading negativity. Arjun tweeted, “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time… it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn’s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP”

After Arjun’s tweet, the user deleted the tweet and posted an apology. The new tweet read as, “I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans…. Please Forgive me👃👃. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma’am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26”

I apologise if I have hurt anyone's sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans…. Please Forgive me👃👃. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma'am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26 — kusum Bhutani | ❤️❤️ KALANK ❤️❤️ (@kusumbhutani) May 28, 2019

After getting the apology, Arjun chilled up and said, “it’s ok”. He tweeted, “It’s ok kusum… spread love… the street dancer is watching you… 😊”

It’s ok kusum… spread love… the street dancer is watching you… 😊 https://t.co/f91kscWJUp — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

Varun Dhawan also tweeted to the user and said that he’s happy to see him apologising. He also suggested him to let everyone live their own life and called Arjun a man with big heart. Read his tweet-

“Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy”

Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy https://t.co/o4aNGmbMjb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 28, 2019

