’83 New Poster OUT! ‘Shararti Devil’ Dinker Sharma As Kirti Azad Nails The Off-Spin Action

Here comes the latest addition to the first look poster out series of Ranveer Singh’s ’83, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad.

Recently, makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.

Famously known for being an all-rounder who left some of the best batsmen puzzled Kirti Azad was an aggressive right-hand batsman and a quickish offspinner.

The makers of 83 took to their social media and shared the Dinker Sharma’s first look as Kirti Azad,

“An all-rounder who left some of the best batsmen puzzled 😍🏏 Presenting the shararti devil- #KirtiAzad #ThisIs83 🏆”

Along with makers, main man Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and excerpts, “SABSE SHARARTI! 😈 #KirtiAzad! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83”.

As the film is inching towards the release, makers have already kickstarted the promotion with a series of revealing the first look of the whole 1983 squad who brought us joy with the historic win.

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s Wife.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

The film has already piqued the interest of the audience ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj pose. Recently, the makers also shared the logo from the movie.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

