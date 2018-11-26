2.0: Here’s How Much This Magnum Opus Will Have To Earn To Enter The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018

The year 2018 is a bunch full of surprises for Bollywood, as many controlled budget movies raking tremendous profits and big-ticket releases like Race 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan failing even to recover the costs involved. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is riding on a mammoth budget and hence the risk is as equal.

Talking about Koimoi’s list of most profitable movies, Stree holds the first position and Dhadak on the last i.e. 15th. As 2.0 is geared up for a grand release this week, let’s analyze that how much it needs to earn to make its place amongst profitable movies of the year.

As reported by various news sources and as per Akshay Kumar’s tweet, the budget of 2.0 stands at approximately 550 crores, thus making it the most expensive Indian movie ever. Considering the cost of the movie, it’s a huge task for it to be included in the profitable list. Dhadak made on a budget of 35 crores earned 71.92 crores at the box office and is at the 15th spot in the list with ROI (Returns On Investment) of 36.92 crores i.e. 105.48% profit. Considering the cost of 550 crores, Shankar’s sci-fi thriller needs to put a mammoth total of at least 1133 crores, which will yield ROI of 583 crores i.e. 106% profit.

As for now, it seems a huge task but anything can happen if the movie strikes a chord with audience and word-of-mouth is extraordinary.

2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles is set for a widest release ever in the country with a screen count of 6600-6800. The movie is releasing worldwide on 29th November 2018.