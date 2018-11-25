2.0 Advance Booking Update: HOUSEFULL Boards Already Down South, Mumbai’s Pre-Release Buzz Strengthens!

2.0 Advance Booking Update: So, after Bengaluru, now Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad have also come into play. Although the advance booking is started at very selected cinemas, everything’s going all orange (filling fast) at those places.

The best scenario is for Chennai where more than 75% of the shows (where advance booking has started) are already filling fast. Also, many of shows in Telugu version are already sold out. Yes, very limited theatres have opened the booking but to see such a sight almost 5 days before the release is surely a treat.

Some cinemas in Bengaluru had already started the booking couple of days ago and more cinemas have jumped in the bandwagon by this weekend. Tamil version is filling fast & many shows are already sold out here too. As far as Kochi and Hyderabad are concerned, there are not much cinemas opening the advance booking. But the cinemas which are open to book are filling fast.

SPI Cinemas in Chennai and Coimbatore have already sold out all of their shows which is a huge indicator of the buzz down south. Also, if the sources are to be believed, many single screen theatres in Mumbai are already filling fast even before the advance booking starts online. It was Baahubali 2 which witnessed this level of craze & 2.0 could easily match up if it carries this similar momentum till the release.

It’ll be content speaking from Monday but till then 2.0 has every chance of shocking and surprising everyone. 2.0 is a science fiction action film, written and directed by S. Shankar, co-written by B. Jeyamohan, and produced by A. Subaskaran.

The film serves as a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 29.