Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor got married to each other on July 7, 2015. As the love birds complete 5 years of togetherness today, they are receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and admirers all around the world.

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor didn’t know each other before marriage and it was an arranged marriage. But with time, the couple has fallen more in love with each other and their relationship has got stronger.

The lovebirds have two children together. While daughter Misha Kapoor is all set to turn 4 years old next month, son Zain Kapoor will be 2-years-old in September. Together they make a great and happy family and the adorable pictures of them on Shahid and Mira’s Instagram channels are proof.

Here’s 16 times Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor proved that they are totally made for each other and their wedding is a celebration that will go on until they live.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh which proved to be his career’s biggest hit. The Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy was made on a budget of 60 crores and collected 278.24 crores at the box office. The film was declared a Super-Duper Hit.

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey which is also the remake of Telugu film of the same title.

