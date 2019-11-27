Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown October 2019 RESULTS: 3 Akshay Kumar Songs In Top 5 – Undisputed Playlist Ruler!

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown October 2019 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of October 2019’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. With the addition of a couple of songs from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 to Marjaavaan, let’s see what has been the changes as compared to last month.

Let’s take a look at the results to know the songs that are raging amongst the audience!

And Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti does it again. Despite a tough competition from his own song Shaitan Ka Saala, Kesari’s patriotic song has been crowned again. Teri Mitti leads with 27.11% (534 votes) leads the countdown. Shaitan Ka Saala, another Akshay song, comes in at 2nd with 25.08% (494 votes). At the 3rd, 4th and 5th positions we’ve Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan, Bekhayali from Kabir Singh & Maahi Ve from Kesari. Check out the poll below for detailed results of all the spots.

Here was the result for the Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown of October. Stick to this space to see what songs make to the next month and how many new are included in it.

