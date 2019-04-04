Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll: Will Kalank Be Able To Dethrone Gully Boy?

We’re back with the March 2019 edition of our recently started segment ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list. From Kalank’s First Class to Kesari’s Teri Mitti, will these new entrants be able to dethrone the champion Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy?

Let’s go through some new additions in the 3rd month of the new year – March with a few of them which are still topping the playlist since months.

Title Track (Kalank)

Kalank title track features Varun Dhawan aka Zafar and Alia Bhatt aka Roop. It encapsulates the love between the duo, who are separated by some circumstances. The song is backed by the soulful voice of Arijit Singh and lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is composed by Pritam.

Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)





Ranveer Singh getting behind the mic has taken everyone by surprise. With some very relatable lyrics, this song is still topping many charts.

Bharat (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)





Definitely, one of the best patriotic songs to come out from Bollywood in recent times. Again, Shankar Mahadevan’s vocals and Prasoon Joshi’s lyrics are too good to be missed. It’s soothing mood just evokes the Indian out of you.

First Class (Kalank)





First Class showcases quirky chemistry between Kiara and Varun on the streets filled with happy faces. The song is quite upbeat and has a desi touch to it. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and is crooned by Arijit Singh & Neeti Mohan on the music of none other than Pritam.

Aankh Maarey (Simmba)

This is one recreation which has ruled the music countdown like a boss! Months after the release, it has still managed to be in the list. Sung by the ever-energetic Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, the song was an instant chartbuster.

Nai Lagda (Notebook)

It is a soulful song with some mind-boggling scenic locations. The song takes us in the world of Kabir and Firadus, and their selfless love story. The melodious song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur, and it is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps and the feeling of patriotism will leave you in splits.

Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi)

The song is a remix version of Tony Kakkar’s last year’s super-hit track.The recreated version retains the essence from the original song adding some grooves from the leading pair. It’s sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar with the rap of Young Desi.

Paisa (Total Dhamaal)





Recreation tradition continues in Bollywood and Kishore Kumar’s hit number Paisa Yeh Paisa gets a modern touch. Many have criticised it but still, it’s garnering the love because of the nostalgic element.

Challa (Main Lad Jana) – Uri: The Surgical Strike

This one pumps up the adrenaline rush and who have seen the film know how it escalated the watching experience. Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Shashwat Sachdev’s vocals are tailor-made for this song.

