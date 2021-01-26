Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the first edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Actor In A Comic Role, Best Poster (Web Series), Best Hollywood Film, Best Web Series.

Let’s go through the results:

Best Actor In A Comic Role

Despite the gloominess around, some actors went extra miles to make us laugh. Yes, Pankaj Tripathi leads for Ludo but we’d like to thank everyone mentioned and even those who couldn’t make to the list for all the entertainment. We love you!

Results:

Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo) (45%)

Sahil Vaid (Dil Bechara) (25%)

Vijay Raaz (Lootcase) (11%)

Deepak Dobriyal (Angrezi Medium) (11%)

Sanjay Mishra (Bahut Hua Sammaan) (8%)

Manu Rishi Chadha (Doordarshan) (1%)

Best Poster (Web Series)

We couldn’t have said the same for Scam 1992 when its first poster was out, but this Hansal Mehta show has surpassed every hope and expectation.

Results:

Scam 1992 (49%)

Paatal Lok (21%)

Mirzapur 2 (21%)

Breathe: Into The Shadows (7%)

High (2%)

Best Hollywood Film

Hollywood proved to be a manufacturing of some brilliant films as usual. This year was challenging because of so many options to choose from. But despite all the mixed responses around it, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has done it.

Results:

Tenet (51%)

Extraction (27%)

Birds Of Prey (7%)

The Trial Of Chicago 7 (6%)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (4%)

Hamilton (2%)

The Prom (2%)

Da 5 Bloods (1%)

Best Web Series

This shouldn’t come as a shocker to many but just look at that winning percentage! Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta should be termed as the best thing happened to OTT platforms since its existence.

Results:

Scam 1992 (49%)

Mirzapur 2 (18%)

Asur (12%)

Paatal Lok (9%)

Special Ops (8%)

Breathe 2 (2%)

Aarya (2%)

Undekhi (1%)

