Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Shah Rukh Khan, Kesari To Uri – Check Out Winners Of THESE Categories

Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2019’ and today, we are here with a fourth edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories- Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Direction and Best Fashion Hunk. Let’s go through the results:

Best Visual Effects:

Movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, War, Saaho, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Bharat & Housefull 4 were nominated for this category.

Prabhas’ Saaho and Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War had a neck to neck competition but the former won the race. Saaho emerged victorious with 31% of the votes, whereas War ended up with 30%.

Best Production Design:

Production designers like Sriram Iyengar & Sujeet Sawant (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi), Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy), Rita Ghosh (Sonchiriya), Kshamata Sachin Gurav (Kalank, Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray (Kesari), Rajnish Hedao (Bharat), Nitin Desai (Panipat) and Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray (Housefull 4) were nominated for this category.

And Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray have won it for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari with 36% of the votes. Rajnish Hedao is at second position with 15% of the votes.

Best Direction:

Directors like Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Kabir Singh), Anurag Singh (Kesari), Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy), Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore), Amar Kaushik (Bala), Sujoy Ghosh (Badla), Anubhav Sinha (Article 15), Siddharth Anand (War), Ajay Bahl (Section 375), Prakash Kovelamudi (Judgementall Hai Kya) and Nikkhil Advani (Batla House) were nominated in this category.

Aditya Dhar wins it for Uri: The Surgical Strike and the josh is still high in the camp. He won it with 16% of the votes from the audience. 2nd on the list is Kabir Singh’s Sandeep Reddy Vanga with 15% of the votes.

Best Fashion Hunk:

Stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khana were chosen for their impeccable fashion sense.

The one true King of Bollywood Shah Rukh trumps em all to win the crown with 37% of the votes. Ranveer Singh for his otherworldly sense of style is on 2nd with 19% of the votes.

