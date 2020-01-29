Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Our favourite B’Town divas are not just an inspiration in terms of their western choices, but also for the traditional looks. From Diwali parties to Wedding functions, celebs like Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their looks amongst others, have been the go-to choices.

From Kriti Sanon’s promotional lehenga choices to Tara Sutaria’s festive attires, we are presenting to you the best lehengas of 2019:

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s pink attire perfectly complements her personality. The traditional piece had silver work all over it, with edges of the bottom and dupatta worked upon with heavy embroidery. From long earnings, a handcuff and subtle makeup, Kriti threw one of the classics with this one.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda’s brown attire was way beyond the usuals. Starting from the colour of the outfit itself, to the golden sequined blouse along with multiple printed layers in the ghagra, Kriti looked like an absolute princess. The heavy maang tikka and frilled dupatta further highlighted her look. For makeup, she opted for all the nudes and we’re sure to add this to our wardrobes during the wedding season.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opted for all-silk attire, and gave a rather unique choice. The outfit consisted of a plain silver blouse, navy blue lehenga with floral silver embroidery and yellow choli with similar work. The outfit was matched rightly with a silver choker neckpiece, a bindi, and a single golden ring. For makeup, the Saand Ki Aankh actress did smoky eyes, slicked-back ponytail, and nude lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress looked like a Goddess in the golden ensemble that she wore for a sangeet ceremony. A plunging neckline blouse, high-waist ghagra had heavy sequined work done all over it. A red dupatta with similar work towards the edges gave the entire outfit the perfect finish. For the jewellery, Janhvi Kapoor opted for long earrings and a ring, both consisting of a green gemstone.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria may be new to the industry but her fashion choices are always on a high note. Be it her gowns or pantsuit looks, the diva perfectly knows to nail it all. This all-white ensemble remained to be another one in the list that had a plain stylish blouse along with a ghagra that had long frills to it. A netted dupatta and long earrings with loose curls completed her fashionable look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opted for a silver sequined gown for an event last year and looked breathtaking. One can always trust Kiara with her fashion choices, and this one too remained a favourite. The diva complemented her look with a potli bag, long earrings with a green stone, choker neckpiece, mang tikka, and a round ring.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a silver crushed Zari lehenga, and that totally made heads turn. The traditional piece was matched with an all floral dupatta with silver frills towards the edges. With loose curls, green beaded neckpiece and a diamond ring, Kareena’s fashion notes were once again worth our time.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh remains another fashionista to go take inspiration from in terms of fashion choices for a while now. Her blue lehenga look remained another favourite. The attire consisted of a deep blue round neck blouse, white ghagra with blue heavy detailing towards the bottom and a net dupatta with minimal blue sequins on it.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared this black traditional classic a while back and it’s a must for the fashionista. It had geometric prints all over it, with mirror detailing at particular places. From a general mehendi night to a reception – we love how we can carry the entire look in a breeze for every outing. Beaded earrings and subtle makeup completed her look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked like a royal queen in this black ensemble that she carried during the Bharat promotions. The outfit consisted of a full-sleeved plain black blouse and a floral ghagra. The floral dupatta with sequined lace towards the edge remained another highlight of her piece. Straight hair along with a vintage choker neckpiece gave it the ideal finishing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s grey lehenga with multi-colored detailing all over it remained another collection we cannot miss out on. It has floral work all over it, and the deep neck blouse with heavy jhumkas complemented the entire look in a glamorous manner.

Sonakshi Sinha

One can always rely on Sonakshi Sinha for traditional choices. The actress this time gave another treat in a light pink traditional piece that had a see-through bottom and sequined blouse. Beyond everything else, what we loved is the netted cape instead of a usual dupatta that she carried.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s entire look gave us the outfit of our dreams. From the detailed zari embroidery which went all floral, the plunging neckline remained another treat to the piece. The ghagra too had multicolored detailing and heavy Rajasthani jewelry complimented the entire look.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!