Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Billie Eilish (Bad Guy) To Maroon 5 (Memories), Choose Your Favorite English Song

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: This year we saw a lot of talented new artists marking their debut on Billboard. From Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy to Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road to Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello’s Senorita, we have listened to some chartbusters on loop. Adding onto our exclusive audience poll section this year, are the top favourite songs from last year. But who really made the cut on your playlist?

Below are the shortlisted English tracks of 2019:

Old Town Road- Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

With almost 2 billion streams and 1.5 million downloads, Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road ft. Billy Ray Cyrus emerged as the clear winner in the race. Not just that, it emerged as the biggest record of the year. The song immediately started trending as soon as it was released and this collaboration was loved by all.

Bad Guy- Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy became an instant hit on the chartbusters as soon as it was released. Bad Guy emerged as a breakthrough song for Billie’s career and since then she has been on a roll. Earlier today, she also became the youngest artist in history to sing a song for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Sucker- Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers announced their first collaboration after almost a decade. They came and conquered as they promised. Sucker featured Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Apart from the star-studded cast, the video was quite quirky and fun to watch.

Senorita- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Well, well, Senorita was the best collaboration of the year 2019. Soon after the collab, the duo; Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started dating each other. Senorita is one of the most streamed and downloaded songs of last year and is still topping the charts because of its sensuous beats.

Circles- Post Malone

Post Malone is known for its unique way of singing and you could relate his songs. There’s something about his songs that makes you feel so connected and Circles is one such song from last year. He is as real as his songs are. After the huge success of Sunflower from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Post Malone’s Circles went viral in no time.

Juice- Lizzo

Lizzo emerged as the breakthrough black artist of the year 2019. She defined beauty her own way and in her own style and man, she ruled like no one else before. The Juice is all about positive body image and confidence! Lizzo did break some beauty norms and did not shy away from starting her own trend.

7 Rings- Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is one of the most realistic singers of this era. She writes and sings whatever she thinks and doesn’t care about anyone or anything. From the music to lyrics, everything was just so on point in 7 Rings. Also, this is one of the most-streamed songs of 2019.

Memories- Maroon 5

Memories, just like any other Maroon 5 song, was a super hit amongst the fans. The song became an instant hit as it struck the right chord with the music lovers and went one to get 347 Million views on Youtube. What made this song even more special was the fact that Adam Levine wrote this song for his manager who died in a car accident. Apart from the heart-wrenching lyrics and the soulful tunes, what attracted the music lovers was the very simple video if the song where you see Levine in a new avatar, giving you all the feels.

You Need To Calm Down- Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was recently awarded the ‘Artist Of The Decade Award’ by American Music Awards 2019 and we couldn’t agree more. With back to back hits, Taylor has created a space for herself in the music industry. You Need To Calm Down supported the LGBTQ community and from lyrics to the music to video, everything was just BANG ON!

Lose You To Love Me- Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has been working on her new album Rare for almost four years. Lose You To Love Me came after a long wait and anticipation and everything was just worth the wait. The lyrics were so on point and her fans speculated that she wrote it keeping in mind her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Well, all said and done, the song is one of the most streamed and downloaded songs of the year 2019.

