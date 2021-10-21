Bigg Boss 15 contestants Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been evicted from the show. The mid-week eviction came as a shock for many.

This happened because Bigg Boss announced a punishment in which the housemates had to evict any two contestants who they think have made the least contribution in the show and that’s when the housemates ended up voting out Donal and Vidhi Pandya for not being able to catch hold the grip of the show.

For Vidhi Pandya this eviction was not easy thing to deal with as she says: “Well it’s a sad feeling as this show has given me number of fans on social media.”

Vidhi Pandya shares further on what could be the possible reason of her eviction saying: “See, I am a emotional person and I never did anything for camera. In fact I am lazy to think so much about strategies to be in the show and maybe not a great entertainer in terms of dancing or doing fights or getting into arguments or being part of gossip or just for the sake of getting the action. I prefer to be myself and that is what I did in the show.”

Vidhi asserts that maybe she not so good in entertaining the audience but she performed her tasks really well. “I know I may have failed to grab the attention of others in the house or the audience but I always try to give my best while doing any task.”

Who does she think will continue longer in this game and Vidhi Pandya reverts back: “Tejasswi Prakash, as she is playing the game very nicely and I really want to see her winning the game. In fact Vishal Kotian is also doing well and I had good terms with him. But he is more into making strategies. In fact this is turning out to be negative for him, as not only audience but housemates also knows what actually he is as a person. “

Vidhi was closest to Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz: “My equations with them will go beyond the show. “

Vidhi Pandya opens up about the contestants who are not doing much in the game and still are in the show. She comments: “Simba Nagpal and Akasa doesn’t seem like much involved in the game. Of, course I have no personal enmity but as far the game is concerned, Simba is least involved. In fact he is not performing well in the task. Akasa is also not interacting much with other housemates. She has just good equations and friendship with Pratik. So, they are in fact lagging behind me in the entertainment aspect.”

