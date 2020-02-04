Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana’s SPECIAL Announcement; SLAMS Trolls Giving Her Relationship Advice With Asim Riaz

As Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end, the fan-craze of the show is touching new levels with every passing day. From all the members, it’s the duo of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana that has been gaining a tremendous amount of buzz for their chemistry. Himanshi returned to the house as Asim’s ‘connection’ and it was not without a strong reason.

This time she made sure to express whatever she feels for him and that made their fans happy. On the other hand, Asim also confessed his love and also proposed for marriage. He made sure to utilize whatever little time she had in the house and make the most of it.

When she was leaving, Asim did a gentlemanly thing by assuring her that they will sort everything between them once he’s out and they will get to know each other better. He has already been purported of having a relationship already but he has maintained his stand about the same. Shruti Tuli, who is the girl with whom Asim is said to be in a relationship, has also denied any news about the same

As Himanshi is out now, she decided to face the trolls and shut them. Her tweet read, “I’m ready to face all the hate from fans … paid pr ….. ex-big boss contestants…celebrities ….who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life.”

Himanshi Khurana recently also tweeted about how she is all set to make an announcement. She posted, “I want to announce something with in couple of minutes stay tuned.”

There have been no updates since then. Stick to this space to know about what that special announcement is.

