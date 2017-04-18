Enjoy The Dance Track Ye Jawaani Teri From Meri Pyaari Bindu | Ft. Ayushmann & Parineeti

Check out the brand new track Ye Jawaani Teri from the upcoming romantic comedy film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The dance number features Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra doing some crazy dance steps in the retro style.

The song is crooned by Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. The track is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Watch the track right here:

Talking about the song director Akshay said “I, along with the choreographer have used the classic hook step in the film, a timeless dance move. It actually can be thrown back to many classic songs and dance numbers both in Indian cinema and worldwide. Ayushmann has not done a lot of dancing onscreen before so he was both nervous and very keen to deliver on this step. He was very meticulous with his practice, and would keep asking me for feedback. Parineeti is always very thorough about every aspect, so she also practiced with focus and kept getting better. Watching them swing and move together onscreen, shows that they have cracked the hook step and the song’s energetic cool vibe beautifully, with effortless chemistry.”

The choreographer of the song Rajit Dev further added, “Parineeti and Ayushmann have recreated a classic dance step, the hook step, to perfection. I was very impressed with their rehearsals and their natural ability to dance. Both have surpassed my expectations with ‘Ye Jawaani Teri’.”

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam and Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamer.